W Midnapore district school inspector issues guidelines restricting student participation in protests, sparks outrage

A recent directive from the West Midnapore district school inspector has sparked controversy and public outrage across the state. The guidelines, issued on 22 August, strictly prohibit students from participating in any events or programmes outside their schools unless these are organized by the school education department. The move has been seen as an attempt to curb growing student involvement in protests, particularly those related to the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital case.

The directive, which applies to primary, upper-primary, and higher secondary school students, has been criticized for its timing and context. Although it does not explicitly mention the recent protests over the alleged rape and murder of a young female doctor, many believe it is a response to the public outcry that has shaken the state.

Political leaders, educators, and students have expressed strong disapproval of the new guidelines. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, launched a scathing attack on the state government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, referring to her as ‘Heerak Rani’, a reference to the authoritarian ruler in Satyajit Ray’s iconic film Hirak Rajar Deshe. Adhikari stated, “Heerak Rani is trembling with fear. The government is cornered by the spontaneous public anger that has arisen. This administration has been shaken to its core by the public outcry. Protests have erupted in various parts of the state, with more and more people joining the movement.”

The directive has not gone unnoticed by educational activists either. Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of the Shikshinuragi Oikya Manch, voiced strong opposition to the restrictions, saying, “The government wants to suppress the genuine outrage that has moved not only India but the entire world. Students are being prevented from expressing their desire for real justice. Instead, they are being used to promote government projects.”

Kinkar Adhikari further questioned the selective issuance of guidelines, pointing out that no similar directives have been issued by the state education department. “How can we not demand the punishment of those guilty of such a heinous social injustice? It’s unacceptable that guidelines are coming from a district education office while the state education department remains silent. We demand the immediate withdrawal of this directive,” he added.

Teachers across the state have also voiced their concerns, criticizing the guidelines as a way to stifle the voice of young students who are increasingly aware of and engaged with social issues. The directive has intensified political debates, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seizing the opportunity to criticize the ruling Trinamul Congress government.