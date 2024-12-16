Uttarakhand to launch heli service for transporting deceased to their homes

The Uttarakhand government is set to introduce a heli ambulance service to airlift deceased individuals from state hospitals to their homes.

Currently, the heli ambulance service is limited to transporting critically ill patients from remote areas to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government has decided to assist families by providing air transport for the deceased.

Advertisement

A three-member committee has been formed to draft the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this initiative.

The committee will prepare a detailed proposal and submit it to the government for approval.

As per the government’s decision, the heli ambulance service will primarily operate within the state.

However, in exceptional cases, it may also facilitate transport to locations outside the state.

The committee, chaired by Dr Sunita Tamta, Director of Medical Health and Family Welfare, includes Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Director of Medical Education, and Dr Ajit Johri, Joint Director.

The team has been tasked with assessing the feasibility, logistics, and potential challenges of the proposed service.

It will also explore solutions to address any difficulties in implementation, especially in remote hill regions where road access is limited.

The proposed service for transporting the deceased will be a significant relief for grieving families, who often face logistical challenges in bringing their loved ones home for final rites.

“The government will take a final decision once the committee submits its report,” said Dr R Rajesh, Health Secretary, Uttarakhand.