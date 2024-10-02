Raj govt allots land for homes to landless nomadic, semi nomadic and denotified tribes

Rajasthan Government on Wednesday allotted lands for making homes to more than 500 landless members of various nomadic, semi nomadic herders and denotified tribes in the state. Furthering the mission of realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream-of welfare of poor- on his birth anniversary, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, gave away allotment letters and land ownership title ‘putta’ to beneficiaries at a state level function . This will enable the wanderers tribes/castes to build their own home and lead properly settled life.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said “This sort of initiative is being taken by the government on inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this would be remembered as a historic humane hearted move. With this, Rajasthan became the first state in the country to take this initiative in the post- Independence era.

Similar functions were held at different district and panchayat headquarters where local authorities distributed the putta(s) to Banjara, Sansi, Kalbeliyas and Gadaya Lohar families. As many as 395 families from the denotified tribes, nomads and semi nomads of Dungarpur district got land at the function held in Sagwara.

