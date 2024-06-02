Villagers clash with police at Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali, one of the seven Assembly constituencies of Basirhat Lok Sabha continued to simmer as various areas today witnessed sporadic incidents of violence. Villagers fought with the police over what they alleged were police atrocities after being attacked by the ruling party supporters on Basanti Highway.

Throughout the day today, tension was palpable at various areas of Sandeshkhali as supporters of the ruling Trinamul Congress and Opposition BJP alleged assault and counter assault on each other. A Trinamul Congress polling agent was allegedly injured.

This sparked off a clash between the two parties in which several villagers, said to be BJP supporters, sustained injuries.

This led the women members to stage a roadblock near Chuchura More at Sandeshkhali. Arrest of one of them added fuel as the villagers pelted stones at the police near Rajbari More and the police fired tear gas shells in return.

After this, the BJP staged demonstrations against the police and central forces at Boirmari area of Sandeshkhali.