Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Villagers clash with police at Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali, one of the seven Assembly constituencies of Basirhat Lok Sabha continued to simmer as various areas today witnessed sporadic incidents of violence.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | June 2, 2024 6:57 am

Villagers clash with police at Sandeshkhali

Photo: IANS

Sandeshkhali, one of the seven Assembly constituencies of Basirhat Lok Sabha continued to simmer as various areas today witnessed sporadic incidents of violence. Villagers fought with the police over what they alleged were police atrocities after being attacked by the ruling party supporters on Basanti Highway.

Throughout the day today, tension was palpable at various areas of Sandeshkhali as supporters of the ruling Trinamul Congress and Opposition BJP alleged assault and counter assault on each other. A Trinamul Congress polling agent was allegedly injured.

This sparked off a clash between the two parties in which several villagers, said to be BJP supporters, sustained injuries.

Advertisement

This led the women members to stage a roadblock near Chuchura More at Sandeshkhali. Arrest of one of them added fuel as the villagers pelted stones at the police near Rajbari More and the police fired tear gas shells in return.

After this, the BJP staged demonstrations against the police and central forces at Boirmari area of Sandeshkhali.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

CBI to sets up temporary camp at Sandeshkali

To make it easier for villagers to file complaints, the investigating agency decided to set up this temporary camp. Villagers have accused the recently suspended Trinamul leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates of land grabbing, harassment, and abuse.

# Bengal

Piyali Das surrenders, gets 8-day custody

After a series of sting videos that has heightened the pitch at Sandeshkhali, an aide of the BJP Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra surrendered at a Basirhat court today allegedly in connection with intimidation to a homemaker over an alleged rape that the homemaker rubbished.