Bangladeshi Smuggler Killed in Clash with BSF in Tripura

A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed in a confrontation with the Border Security Force (BSF) after a group of 20 to 25 miscreants from across the border intruded into Indian territory in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on the night of February 28.

The incident occurred near Border Pillar Reference (BP Ref) 2050/7-S in the BOP Putia area around 7:30 PM.

According to BSF sources, the intruders, suspected to be engaged in cross-border smuggling, were working in collaboration with Indian miscreants.

As the BSF patrol party intercepted them, the group turned violent and launched an attack, leaving one BSF jawan seriously injured. The injured personnel was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Despite warnings, the miscreants allegedly attempted to snatch weapons from BSF personnel, prompting one jawan to fire a single round from a PAG Pump Action Gun, a non-lethal weapon, in self-defense. The bullet hit one of the Bangladeshi intruders, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Smuggling remains a persistent issue along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, where organized groups engage in illicit trade, particularly of cattle, narcotics, and other contraband.

The BSF has intensified patrolling to curb such activities, often leading to clashes with smugglers.