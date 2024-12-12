Vigilance week concludes at CIL

The closing ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2024 and the three-month campaign on preventive vigilance was held at CIL corporate office in Kolkata.

CIL Chairman, P M Prasad, director (finance), Mukesh Agrawal, chief vigilance officer (CVO), Brajesh Kumar Tripathy and director, central vigilance commission (CVC), Ravinder Kumar, felicitated the winners of various competitions, departments and individuals, for their outstanding contribution to the success of vigilance initiatives organised during the period of these events.

CIL chairman, speaking on the occasion stated that participation in vigilance programmes reflects a commitment to fostering vigilance. He emphasized that with ethical conduct, transparency, and dedication, Coal India can make incremental progress towards excellence.

CIL director (finance), Mukesh Agrawal stated that as Coal India expands and diversifies its activities, ethical behaviour will serve as the foundation for reaching new heights.

In his welcome address, CVO, Brajesh Kumar Tripathy, provided a comprehensive overview of the activities conducted during these events. He highlighted innovative initiatives such as a blood donation and a kavi sammelan.

Ravinder Kumar, director, CVC, shared his insights on ethical values, decision-making, and the adoption of IT initiatives from a vigilance perspective. He underlined that integrity is directly linked to the nation’s prosperity.