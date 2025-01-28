Victim’s parents want punishment for all

The parents of the woman doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, made it clear on Monday that they are seeking punishment not just for sole convict Sanjay Roy but also for all those who were involved in the crime.

The victim’s father said they are not seeking capital punishment for Sanjay Roy right at this moment. “We want the names of all those behind my daughter’s end to surface. We want the highest punishment for all of them and not just for Sanjay Roy. So, we are not seeking capital punishment for Sanjay Roy now. The rest will be explained by our counsel,” claimed the victim’s father.

