Veg farmers gripe over less pay for produce

Vegetable farmers are feeling cheated as they are being deprived of a justified price for their produce.

Apart from being paid less, the farmers complain that vegetables bought from them are being sold in the urban market at 4-5 times high.

The district vegetable farmers at Goghat Kamarpukur Dankbanglo Wholesale Market threw their vegetables on the road as a mark of protest for being deliberately deprived of a justified price.

The affected district farmers said it was unjust that they were being paid so low.”We have no profit at all. On the contrary, we are facing recurring losses since the manure prices and the labour charges have abnormally gone up,” said a farmer.

One of the vegetable farmers, citing a case, said they were paid Rs 20 per kg of lady finger, whereas the same vegetable is being sold at Rs 60-80 Rs per kg in the urban markets by the retailers.

Massive discontent prevails among the common people over the abnormal hike in the prices of green vegetables.

The All Bengal Citizens Forum president Mr Sailen Parbat has demanded that the concerned department of the district administration should take stern steps against retail vegetable sellers in the district open markets since they have deliberately hiked the prices abnormally on fake issues for quick gains.