VBU hikes entry fee for visitors at Shantiniketan

The Visva-Bharati University (VBU) authority has increased the entry fees for Upasana Griha and Rabindra Bhawan and the surrounding areas.

Recently, the area has bagged the World Heritage Site tag from UNESCO.

Shantiniketan has been a popular weekend tourist destination and tourists from all over the country and abroad visit throughout the year at the Tagore’s abode of peace.

From now onwards the entry fees for foreigners will be Rs 1,000, for visitors from SAARC member countries will be Rs 500 and for Indian nationals it will be Rs 100. The entry fees of students have been Rs 10.

Earlier, the entry fees for foreigners had been Rs 500, for visitors from SAARC countries Rs 300, for Indian nationals Rs 70 and for students Rs 10 only.

In the past three months, there has been an increase in the number of visitors and Visva-Bharati University has earned Rs 25 lakh from entry fee alone.

Everyday, several hundreds of visitors and tourists visit Rabindra Bhawan, where there is a museum, displaying various materials used by Tagore. The five houses of Tagore – Konark, Shyamoli, Punascha, Udayan and Udichi are also star attractions beside the Upasana Griha.