VBU allows visitors in campus after a gap of five years

After a gap of almost five years, visitors will be allowed to visit the campus of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan. The new vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Dr Probir Kumar Ghosh today announced this, delivering his speech at an international seminar on Santiniketan – a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. Earlier, tourists were allowed to visit the VBU campus in Santinketan after 2 p.m, but after Covid-19 pandemic, the campus was closed for visitors and tourists. It is expected that after this announcement by the VC, local tourism will get a boost.

The academic and research department of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) is conducting an international seminar on Santiniketan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site: World Heritage, Innovation and Tourism’ at the conference room of the varsity today in Santiniketan.

