Unity in diversity at Durgapur puja

The Sepco Township Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Durgapur town this year is a glaring example of India’s unity in diversity as about thirteen Muslim youths have been entrusted to provide security in the mandap and is already been described as the “Pandal of unity” by the puja pandal hoppers.

Though the theme of the Sepco Township Durga Puja this year is ‘Kristite Rajputana, Sristite Uma’, the theme is also depicted in the pandal.

Sheikh Saiful, Sheikh Soleman , Sukur Ali, Seikh Jahirul etc. are busy controlling the crowd inside and outside the puja pandal.

Advertisement

One of the organisers of Sepco Township Durga Puja Committee said that a total of 14 people from Dhani and Labanapara area, under Durgapur-Faridpur block have been entrusted to do the duty of private security guard in Durga Puja crowd management inside and outside the pandal.

“Out of which, 13 are from the minority community. The beauty of India is unity in diversity and Durga Puja embodies that,” he added.

Niranjan Mondal, cultural secretary of Sepco Durga Puja Committee has informed that this year’s theme is Rajputana, and there are several stories depicted about the Muslims during the Rajputana period on the walls of the pandal, including idols of camels. “These youths, all work as security guards, but these seven days, they will be guarding the Durga Puja Pandal,” said Niranjan Mondal.