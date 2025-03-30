Strategic Outreach

The BJP’s latest engagement with Muslims through Ramadan goodwill kits ahead of Eid has sparked debate across political circles. While some see it as a welcome gesture of inclusivity, others view it as a calculated move before key elections. The initiative, which involves distributing Eid kits to millions of underprivileged Muslim households, signals a shift in approach, but the larger question remains ~ what does this mean for the party’s relationship with India’s largest minority commu – nity? For years, the party has positioned itself against what it calls “appeasement politics,” often criticizing riv – als for symbolic gestures toward minorities.

The large scale distribution of Eid hampers, complete with festive essentials, appears to contrast with that stance. However, this outreach is not an isolated event but part of a broader strategy. Over time, the party has engaged with Pasmanda Muslims, an economically and socially disadvantaged group within the community. It has fielded candidates from these groups in local elections, a move that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. Welfare schemes benefiting weaker sections, including Muslims, have been highlighted as part of its development-focused approach rather than identity politics.

The leadership has also actively reached out to Muslim women, positioning itself as a champion of gender reforms. Policy decisions allowing women to undertake religious pilgrimages without a male guardian and initiatives aimed at economic empowerment have been part of this engagement. Additionally, participation in cultural events celebrating syncretic traditions has been used to project inclusivity. The timing of this outreach, just before a major state election, is difficult to ignore. The ruling party has faced setbacks in states where Muslim voters hold sway, and any shift in voting patterns could be significant.

With Bihar elections later this year, where coalition politics often determines outcomes, direct engagement with Muslim voters could be aimed at weakening opposition strongholds. The state’s Pasmanda Muslim population, in particular, has been a focus of the party’s strategy, with repeated assurances of economic upliftment and social justice. That said, the outreach should not be dismissed as mere electioneering. Political strategies evolve based on ground realities, and the party’s approach toward Muslims seems to be undergoing a recalibration. The key question is whether this shift is sustainable or remains a tactical move during election cycles.

While welfare schemes and outreach programmes are steps in the right direction, true inclusion goes beyond such measures. Meaningful engagement requires fostering an environment where Muslims are seen as equal stakeholders in India’s future, not just as beneficiaries of state initiatives. For outreach to be credible, it must be consistent, irrespective of electoral considerations. The current initiative, whether a political move or a sincere effort at inclusion, reflects an evolving approach to Muslim engagement. What remains to be seen is whether this leads to lasting change or fades once the ballots are cast.