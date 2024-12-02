Logo

Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region, and BJP state president, Sukanta Majumdar, has written to the Bangladesh government demanding the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, Swami Chinmoyananda, and two of his aides.

SNS | Kolkata | December 2, 2024 8:13 am

Union Minister expresses concern over ISKCON monks’ arrests; Indian tourists in Bangladesh attacked

Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region, and BJP state president, Sukanta Majumdar, has written to the Bangladesh government demanding the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, Swami Chinmoyananda, and two of his aides. The minister expressed deep concern over the recent arrest of Brahmachari Shyam Das, who was detained while visiting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu.

The minister’s letter highlights the growing concern over the treatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and calls for the protection of religious freedom. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has announced a protest at the India-Bangladesh border in Petrapole to demonstrate solidarity with the arrested monks and to condemn the attacks on Indian tourists.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Paramatmanandaji Maharaj of the Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara, representing the Indian saint community, has also expressed strong condemnation of the attacks and arrests, warning of potential protests by saints from across India if the monks are not released. Two Indian tourists who recently visited Bangladesh reported being attacked by fundamentalists and subjected to harassment by the Bangladeshi police. Both victims have filed complaints with the local authorities and plan to lodge complaints with the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

