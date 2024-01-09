Union min to welcome Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rath in Siliguri

Several BJP leaders, including Union minister of state for women and child development & AYUSH, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Jalpaiguri MP Dr Jayanta Roy and others were present to welcome “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” rath at Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency today and joined the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually.

The programme was organised by the BJP in its party office in Siliguri today. According to the BJP leaders, the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” was launched by PM Modi in Jharkhand’s Khunti on 15 November, 2023 with an aim of ensuring that welfare schemes reach the grassroots level and directly benefit the people. “It is being carried out across the country with the aim of achieving the saturation of government flagship schemes.

The goal is to ensure that the benefits of these schemes are efficiently delivered to all targeted beneficiaries within a specified timeframe,” Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said. “Since its launch, the Yatra has crossed over 11 crore participants in about 50 days, and more than 7.50 crore individuals have pledged to contribute to building a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Thus showcasing the electrifying effect of the Yatra among the citizens within a matter of weeks,” Mr Bista said, adding, “During the drive so far, over 1.70 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued and more than 2.2 crore citizens screened at the health camps. Over 7.50 lakh beneficiaries have availed themselves of the benefits of the PM SVANidhi scheme and more than 33 lakh new PM-Kisan beneficiaries have been enrolled.

Government officials have organised over 87,000 drone demonstrations to provide technological assistance to the farmers.”