Unidentified youth found dead, knife attack on another

The recovery of an unidentified youth’s body and his scooter from the Mandirpara area, near Ruby has caused a stir. On Monday morning, local residents spotted the body and informed the police. Officers from the Anandapur police station arrived at the scene. The scooter was found near the body, which is believed to be of the deceased. Police are investigating the cause of death and the possibility of an accident has not been ruled out. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the police believe the cause of death will be revealed once the report is received. Locals are also puzzled by how the youth died in such a busy part of the city. They have stated that the deceased was not a resident of the area.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the youth and determine his name and background. In a separate incident, a young man was reportedly attacked with a knife in broad daylight in central Kolkata. On Sunday evening, Amit Sonkar, a 30-year-old resident of the Jorabagan area, was assaulted. Allegedly, the assailant approached from behind and struck the victim on the back with the knife before fleeing.

Following this attack in a busy area during the evening, the Jorabagan police launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the attack stemmed from a family dispute. An FIR was filed against five individuals, and the police have arrested Uttam Sonkar, Sanjay Chakraborty and Abhinash Sonkar, named in the complaint. They are being interrogated, according to police sources. The injured youth was taken to Kolkata Medical College, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Allegations primarily point to Uttam and his associates. The police are investigating all angles to uncover the motive behind the attack.

Advertisement