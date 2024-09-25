Udaan, Career Pathways Expo

The Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in collaboration with Shri Shikshayatan College organized Udaan – Dreams Personified, Career Pathways Expo 2024 on 21-22 September at Shri Shikshayatan College grounds.

The two-day expo witnessed a participation of over 3,000 students from various schools and colleges of Kolkata and provided the participants an unparalleled opportunity of connecting with more than 50 leading colleges, universities, and industry experts under one roof.

G K Khaitan, president, Shri Shikshayatan College, while expressing his gratitude to the ICSI for collaborating with the college for this landmark event, said, “The expo would help thousands of participating students and teachers make informed decisions about their future career paths”.

CS (Dr) Mohit Shaw, chairman, EIRC of ICSI, in his address elaborated on the crucial role of company secretaries in the corporate pyramid. While detailing the pathway to becoming a company secretary, he referenced them as one of the key stakeholders in India’s economic ambition, consistently contributing to its vision of becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy.