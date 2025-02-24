ICSI Siliguri hosts ‘Sankalp’ seminar on Union budget and tax bill

The Siliguri Chapter of the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) hosted a dynamic halfday seminar, ‘Sankalp’, focusing on the Union Budget 2025 and Income Tax Bill 2025. The event, held at the ICSI Siliguri premises, brought together professionals, students, and industry experts to dissect the latest fiscal policies and their implications.

Inaugurated by CS Dr. Pintu Prasad Jaiswal, Chairman of the Siliguri Chapter, the seminar emphasised the critical need for professionals to stay abreast of evolving policies. Dr. Jaiswal highlighted the role of such platforms in fostering knowledge-sharing and skill enhancement. Prof. Ranjan Sarkar, Principal of Siliguri College of Commerce, graced the event as Chief Guest. He provided a comprehensive analysis of the Union Budget 2025 and Income Tax Bill 2025, shedding light on their potential impact on businesses, individuals, and the economy at large.

The seminar featured expert presentations by CA Savita Jindal from Siliguri and CS Nikhil Israni from Kolkata, who delved into the intricacies of the budget and tax bill. Their insights offered a clear understanding of the new provisions and their implications for corporate governance and taxation. Adding to the event’s significance, CS Rupanjana De, Central Council Member of ICSI and Mentor of the Siliguri Chapter, and CS Anuj Saraswat, Chairman of EIRC of ICSI, addressed the gathering virtually.

They underscored the pivotal role of company secretaries in driving economic growth and ensuring compliance with regulatory changes. The event was coordinated by CS Pragya Jaiswal and the managing committee members, including CS Nitin Gupta, CS Vikash Mittal, CS Saptasikha Jhampati, and CS Ashleen Kaur. Their efforts ensured the seminar’s seamless execution, drawing active participation from members and students alike.