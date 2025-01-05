Two more arrested in Malda TMC leader’s murder case

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of popular Trinamul Congress leader Babla Sarkar. The accused were produced before the Malda District Court today, with the police seeking 14 days of custody for further investigation.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals detained in the case has risen to five.

Babla Sarkar, a councillor from Ward 22 in Malda town, was shot dead in broad daylight on Thursday at Pipe Factory More by miscreants allegedly linked to his own ward.

The English Bazar police, investigating the case, had apprehended two suspects on the very day of the murder. A third suspect was taken into custody on Friday, followed by two additional arrests on Saturday morning.

The newly-arrested individuals have been identified as Amit Rajak and Abhijit Ghosh. Amit hails from Jhaljhalia Rail Colony in Malda town, while Abhijit is a resident of Ghorapir Ghoshpara.

Widow’s Demand for Justice

Speaking out about her husband’s murder, Chaitali Sarkar, the widow of Dulal Sarkar (alias Babla), urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and identify all those responsible.

She alleged that her husband’s presence had been a hindrance for certain individuals in Malda, prompting them to hire assailants from Bihar to eliminate him.

“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee called me regarding the matter, but I was too overwhelmed to respond at the time. She assured me of justice, but it ultimately depends on the police investigation. I have no choice but to wait for the police to take action and deliver justice,” Chaitali said.