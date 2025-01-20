Two labourers found dead inside locked room, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

Tribhuvan Thakur and Gyani Verma, two migrant labourers were found dead inside a closed room in Bamunara Industrial zone within Kanksha Police Station limits of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC).

Police sources said that the two deceased labourers used to work in a private factory here and were residents of Uttar Pradesh. It is suspected that they have burnt wood inside the room at night before sleeping and might have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning inside the locked room.

One of their neighbours knocked on the door, but they did not open, upon which he had informed the police. They duo used to stay in the quarter since joining the factory as labourers few years back. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Durgapur Sub Divisional Hospital by Kanksha Police for post mortem.

