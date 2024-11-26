Two arrested for selling fake lottery tickets

Kulti Police have arrested two persons for allegedly selling fake lottery tickets from Monberia in Barakar near Bengal – Jharkhand border in the evening today.

Acting on a specific tip-off Barakar Police Outpost and Kulti police station under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) have jointly raided a house in Sukantapally, under Ward 68 and nabbed the two persons.

Priyadarshan Mishra and Jhantu Shaw were arrested and printing machines for printing fake lottery tickets were seized.

They will be produced before the Asansol Court tomorrow and will be taken on police remand for further investigations, said Sandeep Karra, ADCP (West) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

In the past few days the ADPC cops have been raiding against all the illegal activities in all the police station areas and arresting various people on various charges.

Incidentally, the state government is losing revenue due to the selling of these fake lottery tickets in various parts of West Burdwan district.