Twin FIRs against Dilip Ghosh

After a complaint against him with the Election Commission, the Trinamul Congress now is seeking legal options against Dilip Ghosh, BJP MP candidate from Burdwan Durgapur seat for his alleged derogatory remarks on chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Two FIRs have been registered against Ghosh with the local New Township police station and the Durgapur police station last evening, bringing charges of offence against public tranquility, peace and criminal act of insulting the modesty of a woman (under Sections 504 & 509 of the IPC).

A housewife, Kajal Das of Viswakarma Nagar slapped Sections 504, 509 against Ghosh with the NTS PS and Manoj Chand, a lawyer by profession and the youth TMC president of Durgapur-1 block registered his complaint with the Durgapur PS.

Kajal said, “How can he ask such an offensive question in public? He’s maligned the honour of our chief minister.” Chand, on the other hand, said, “He may forget what he said in the days to come but the women of the state will never forgive him for this.”

Yesterday, the BJP has condemned Ghosh’s remarks and the party general secretary Arun Singh has issued a show cause notice to him with a caution.

Ghosh reacted today, “I’ve already expressed my apology for my words. Now, it’s up to them to decide whether the TMC would venture out for any legal shelter. I’m not at all worried about it.”