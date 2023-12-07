Trinamul women leaders criticise Giriraj Singh

Women Trinamul Congress leaders lambasted Union minister for rural development Giriraj Singh for criticizing party’s chairperson and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee for shaking a leg along with film stars at the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival yesterday.

She was seen on stage with Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and others during the event. Dr Shashi Panja, veteran party leader and minister for women and child development and social welfare said, “This has shown the regressive and misogynistic attitude of Giriraj Singh. She said before the 2021 Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made derogatory comments against Miss Banerjee during the election campaigns.

He had made catcalls “didi o didi”. “The people of Bengal did not accept this and the BJP was defeated handsomely in the election.” She wrote on X: “The regressive attitude of BJP is reflected in the derogatory remarks of union minister @girirajsinghbjp. The puppets @BJP4India are blindly following the pathway shown by their Master, PM@narendramodi who shamelessly catcalled CM@ MamataOfficial “ didi o didi.”

Advertisement

The deplorable remarks exhibited by the union minister is a stark reflection of their backward and archaic mindset which is struggling to tolerate the power and growth of the only CM in India. We condemn such despicable and outrageous behaviour.” Trinamul Congress Mahua Moitra wrote on X: “Shameful misogynist@girirajsinghbjp you dare to tell@ MamataOfficial which is uchit. You deprive crores of poor people of rightful MNREGA wages and AWAS funds for years and yet your twisted sick mind tells our CM what is uchit.”

She further tweeted: “We take pride in residing in Bengal, revelling in our rich culture, films and entertaining pursuits. However, union minister@girirajsinghbhjp’s disparaging remarks aimed at Smt @mamataOfficial who merely participated in joyful celebrations at the 29th KIFF edition, are unwarranted.” Birbaha Hansda, state minister for Paschimanchal development department said “It is BJP’s culture to insult across the country.

She urged people to oust the BJP from Bengal.” Susmita Dev, former Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP said “It’s beyond these renowned misogynists of the BJP party to understand the kind of empowerment @mamataOfficial stands for. The didi o didi clan! Pathetic.”