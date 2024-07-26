Woman mastermind among 3 held for crypto theft of Rs 2.6 crore

With the arrest of three Cryptocurrency thieves along with the woman mastermind, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell cracked a Crypto Currency theft case and recovered approximately Rs 2.6 crore, a senior police official said.

The recovery consists of Rs 1.25 crore in cash, 2.32 BTC, 9600 USDT, which amounts to approximately 90 per cent of the total amount.

The police received a complaint from a woman that she was operating a Cryptocurrency trust wallet on her cell phone, which had around and six Bitcoins as a balance. On July 4, when she was traveling abroad, she got to know that all the BTC from her crypto wallet were stolen by someone. Following a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered at the Police Station Special Cell, and a probe was initiated into the matter.

A team was tasked to establish and analyse the money trail of complex Crypto transactions made from the trust wallet of the complainant and to further trace the trail of stolen Cryptocurrency with the help of technical analysis.

Upon analysis of the transaction details of the complainant, it was noticed that the alleged initiated multiple small transactions to avoid detection and the bitcoins were quickly moved through a series of tumblers, making it challenging to follow the trail.

Finally, the efforts of the team resulted in the identification of six alleged wallets in which the stolen crypto funds were transferred.

The accused persons, who were involved in the alleged theft of Cryptocurrency from the wallet of the complainant were identified, and on July 19, the mastermind behind the theft was traced, they turned out to be a woman, based in Delhi and was arrested after questioning.

During sustained interrogation, she disclosed details of other two associates who were involved in the present case, and subsequently raids were conducted and accused persons were also nabbed.

Further, during questioning, all the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime and it was revealed that the prime accused who is a close friend of the complainant.

The lady along with her friends later hatched a conspiracy to steal the Cryptocurrency, an official said, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress.