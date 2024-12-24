Trinamul rally against Shah across state

Trinamul Congress today took out rallies across the state to protest against the derogatory remarks of Union home minister Amit Shah against father of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar on the floor of Rajya Sabha last week.

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had called the protest rallies which were held up to the block levels. The leaders in Kolkata and the districts took part in the processions. She had alleged that the BJP had been trying to malign the Constitution and destroy the federal structure of the country.

Trinamul Congress national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour while criticising the proposal to pass the one nation, one election in the Parliament had said this draconian bill was against the Constitution of the country. By this Act, the Centre is trying to take the democratic right of the Indians.

In Kolkata, rallies were taken out in the afternoon. Kunal Ghosh, Trinamul Congress spokesperson said the step-motherly attitude of the BJP against Bengal has been reflected over and over again. The sole purpose of the saffron party is to destroy the federal structure of India.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state agriculture minister took part in the rally at Khardah in North 24 Parganas, which is his Assembly constituency. People from all walks of life took part in the processions. The speakers highlighted how Bengal has been deprived of all the dues flouting the federal structure of the Indian Constitution. In 100-days work, Awas Yojana, Bengal has been deprived of the dues. The arrogance of the BJP leaders has reached such heights that they even make derogatory remarks against the father of Indian Constitution.