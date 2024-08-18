Trinamul rallies across state highlight conspiracy

Trinamul Congress supporters today staged demonstrations across the state, highlighting Left-BJP conspiracy to malign Bengal and capital punishment for the civic volunteer arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a doctor of R G Medical College and Hospital recently.

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday that there would be demonstrations across the state today and from 2pm to 4pm. On Sunday, party workers will stage demonstrations from 10 am to 6 pm, demanding capital punishment of the main accused. On Monday, Raksha Bandhan day, girls will tie rakhi on the wrist of the boys and the boys will take a pledge to save the girls when they are in trouble.

Trinamul Congress leaders alleged that the CPM has connived with the BJP to defame Bengal. The CPM is creating trouble and chaos and the BJP is uploading stories which are far from reality on social media.

Trinamul Congress leaders alleged that SFI and DYFI supporters had gone to R G Medical College and Hospital and ransacked the hospital. The Trinamul leaders said, “Now they are demanding resignation of Mamata Banerjee and how many times Jyoti Basu had resigned after the brutal killing of 17 monks and nuns of Ananda Marga in broad daylight. Did Basu resign after the brutal rape and killing of a state government employee in Bantala. The little kids, who are jumping around, should ask their seniors about the party’s cruel past before making such demands,” they said.

The leaders said some Youtubers have gone overboard and uploaded false reports just to instigate people. The police are keeping a tab on all of them, they said. The leaders urged the junior doctors to resume duty as poor people come to the state-run hospitals and their treatment has been badly hit.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, they said after losing to Trinamul Congress in 2021 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party is trying out all sorts of tricks to malign Bengal. The party leaders should concentrate on Uttarakhand, where a nurse has been allegedly raped and murdered.