Trinamul MP moves HC fearing arrest by Kolkata Police

Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha (RS) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court against the repeated summons issued by Kolkata Police to him over social media posts, seeking justice on the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder case.

The 75-year-old three-time MP has filed his appeal before the HC to quash the summons and sought a directive to restrain the police from any coercive action like arrest.

The petition was filed in the court of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj and would be heard on Tuesday.

Mr Ray, 75, and a three-time Rajya Sabha member, in his post on his X-handle had raised questions on the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee.

Mr Ray who is also the editor of the Trinamul Congress organ Jaago Bangla and a revered leader in the party had demanded custodial interrogation of Vineet Goyal, commissioner of police and Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, now-removed principal of R G Kar Medical College Hospital by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the case.

“CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of ex-principal and police commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story,” the veteran politician wrote on his handle.

“Why wall of the hall was demolished, who patronised Ghosh to be so powerful, why sniffer dogs used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak,” was Mr Ray’s demand on his X-handle.

The city police, which were initially investigating the case and its commissioner Mr Goyal has accused the media of running a “malicious campaign”, have summoned a number of people, including doctors, social media influencers and even students over alleged spreading of misinformation in the case.

Mr Ray had received the summons via WhatsApp from the cyber cell of the KP on Sunday 1 am, asking him to appear before them on the same day at 4 pm.

On Sunday, Mr Ray, a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi because of a recent attack of bronchitis asked for some days’ time to appear.

Mr Ray had also shown solidarity with the ongoing ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement.

After the police resorted to lathi-charge and arrested supporters of both the East Bengal and Mohun Bagan clubs on Sunday, who had assembled at Salt Lake Stadium with banners and slogans against the R G Kar case, he took to X again.

“I appeal to all football and sports lovers to protest unitedly against the arbitrary arrests of supporters of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in a peaceful and democratic manner. Jai Mohunbagan! Jai East Bengal!” he wrote.