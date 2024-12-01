Trinamul MLA replies to show-cause notice

The rebel Trinamul Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Friday replied to the show-cause letter served to him by the disciplinary committee of the party on Wednesday evening.

His reply was a little soft in tone but full of grievances against the party leadership.

The MLA of Bharatpur in Murshidabad district submitted his four-page reply to Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, veteran minister and head of the five-member disciplinary committee, at the Assembly on Friday though the show-cause issued to him was of only one page.

Abhishek Banerjee, party’s national general secretary today commented on the reply, “It’s his personal comments. I have made it clear in the past that I want to work in organisation.”