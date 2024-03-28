Trinamul leaders meet SEC CEO over Dilip’s comment

A Trinamul Congress delegation met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and submitted a memorandum asking stern action against BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh for making snide remarks against Mamata Banerjee.

The delegation included party MP Mala Roy, state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya, Dr Shashi Panja, Bratya Basu, Nadimul Haque, party’s MP Kunal Ghosh, Vasundhara Goswami among others.

Mrs Bhattacharya said, “Dilip Ghosh has become a habitual offender and makes derogatory remarks against women. He had questioned the ancestry of Maa Durga and now he is questioning the parentage of Mamata Banerjee. It is shameful.”

Bratya Basu said, “Mr Ghosh has accused Trinamul Congress of playing women cards. He is against Bengali women and on several occasions he has insulted women.”

Dr Shashi Panja said Mr Ghosh had flouted the model code of conduct which categorically said no candidate can make offensive statements against women.

Trinamul Congress urged the Commission to take stern action against Mr Ghosh so that he does not repeat what he had said in future.