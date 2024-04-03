Trinamul criticized PM on statement on ED money recovery

Trinamul Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for confusing people over the recovery of money by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mr Modi had said over and again that the ED has recovered money to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore.

Mr Kunal Ghosh said, “The Prime Minister was confusing people by providing false information. Till the case between the accused and the ED is disposed of and the accused is punished, the ED cannot claim to recover the money. During the pendency of the case the ED claims that the money is seized. Not that the PM does not know it, he is doing it deliberately to confuse the people,” he said.

Advertisement

Asked about the INDIA bloc, Mr Ghosh said Trinamul is a part of the alliance but not in Bengal. Mr Ghosh sarcastically said, “In Bengal, Congress and CPM are part of NDA alliance. Both are agents of BJP. Both Congress and CPM rejoice when ED raids the house of Trinamul leaders. The same Congress in Bengal comes down heavily on the ED when it conducts raids at the house of the leaders in Delhi. This is basically double standard and Bengal Congress failed to come out of it.”

He reiterated that Trinamul Congress will do much better in 2024 Lok Sabha election.