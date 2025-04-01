Tribute by city ATCOs for Myanmar colleagues

The Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) of Kolkata airport, under the aegis of ATC Guild (I) ER, paid tribute to their counterparts from Naypyidaw ATC Control Tower, Myanmar, who tragically lost their lives during a recent earthquake in Myanmar’s new capital.

A two-minute silence was observed at the New Technical Building of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport as a mark of respect for the fallen controllers. The tribute was attended by Nivedita Dubey, regional executive director and Pravat Ranjan Beuria, airport director, along with senior officials and general managers from other departments.

Advertisement

Advertisement