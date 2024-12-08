Tribal girl found dead at Sandeshkhali

There was tension in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas today after the body of a tribal girl was recovered from a pond near her house. She had been missing for three days.

Her body was found with her hands and feet tied, leading to initial suspicions of murder. However, it is yet to be confirmed if she was sexually assaulted. The incident happened in Ghatiyara area of Kalingar Gram Panchayat, under the Nazat police station of Sandeshkhali.

The girl was a resident of Ghoshpur in the same area and was a higher secondary student. She had left home on the afternoon of 4 December but did not return, prompting her family to search for her. After failing to locate her despite checking with relatives and friends, the family filed a missing person report at the Nazat police station. Despite their efforts, no leads emerged.

Advertisement

On Saturday morning, locals discovered a body floating in a pond in Ghatiyara, about 500 meters from her home. The police were informed and arrived at the scene to recover the body. It was found with hands and feet tied. Upon identification, the family claimed that she had been murdered and her body disposed of in the pond. They also suspected the possibility of sexual assault before the murder.

The police have sent the body to the Basirhat Health District morgue for autopsy. Preliminary investigations suggest murder, but confirmation of sexual assault awaits the post-mortem report. Investigators are currently examining the deceased’s call records and speaking to her family to gather more information. Dr Archana Majumder, member, National Commission for Women (NCW) sought justice for the girl. “A tribal girl’s body was found in a pond at Ghoshpur, Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Missing since 04/12/2024, her body was found on 07/12/2024 with clear signs of assault. Justice must prevail. @NCWIndia,” wrote Dr Majumder.

Krishnendu Goswami, a human rights activist, said it requires a high power committee investigation to confirm the exact cause of murder of a tribal student. “We are also drawing the attention of the Union home ministry as well as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC),” said Mr Goswami. Village people demanded a high-level probe. “The girl went to their farm house with her mother on 4 December. Around 4 pm her mother returned to her residence and daughter was behind her, some distance away. But she did not return. Villagers and neighbours searched for her but could not find her. Her body this morning was fished out. We suspected she was kidnapped and murdered,” said a village woman.