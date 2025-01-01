Suvendu visits Sandeshkhali without police permission

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari today addressed a public meeting in Sandeshkhali without police permission, a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit.

He walked to the stage from the ferry ghat and stated that he was being warmly welcomed as a ‘relative’ of the area, unlike Trinamul leaders, whom he called ‘beneficiaries.’ On Monday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited Sandeshkhali and issued a warning to women, saying, “Don’t fall into the trap of wrongdoers.”

The very next day, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in his counter-rally at Sandeshkhali took a dig at Mamata Banerjee over her ‘bad people’ remark. During her speech on Monday, Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP, saying, “I know there has been a money game here. But later, you saw it was all bluff. Lies don’t last long.” In response, Suvendu said, “If anyone should be called a ‘bad person’ in this state, it is none other than Mamata Banerjee.”

Suvendu also predicted that BJP would win 27,000 votes in the Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency. He criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government, saying it increased per capita debt from Rs 20,000 during the Left regime to Rs 59,000. He accused her of distributing Rs 60,000 per house from loans taken by the central government. Suvendu mocked Mamata’s promise to provide widow pensions for women above 60, calling it an election gimmick. He alleged that Mamata’s government suppressed central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and failed to improve healthcare infrastructure. Suvendu highlighted BJP’s victories in Nandigram, Kanthi, and Tamluk as signs of growing support. He promised legal action and a judicial commission against the atrocities allegedly committed in Sandeshkhali if BJP came to power.

Suvendu emphasized that BJP would build houses worth Rs 3 lakhs with solar lights and toilets, contrasting Mamata’s Rs 1 lakh houses. Referring to alleged religious conversions for job security, Suvendu vowed to protect Hindu traditions and warned against threats similar to those in Bangladesh, where Hindus face restrictions on wearing bangles, vermilion, and keeping Tulsi altars.

The LoP urged people to remain united for 15 more months until elections, promising a BJP government that would oust extremists and end oppression in Bengal.