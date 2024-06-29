Tree fall kills rickshaw-puller

A rickshaw puller died after a tree fell on him during rain in Kolkata. On Friday morning, the deceased was sitting on his rickshaw by the roadside, shielding himself from the rain. Just then a tree fell on his rickshaw. Various parts of south Kolkata have been experiencing rain since Friday morning. In the Golf Green area, there was intermittent light to moderate rain. According to police sources, the man was in his rickshaw by the roadside in front of Golf Green Central Park during the rain. A sudden gust of wind caused the tree to fall on the rickshaw. The rickshaw puller was seriously injured.

Seeing the tree fall on the rickshaw, locals rushed to the scene. They rescued the man and took him to MR Bangur Hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead. The police stated that the deceased’s name was Alok Koyal, around 42 years old. He was a resident of Canning and earned his living by pulling a rickshaw in the Golf Green area of Kolkata. His death has caused a stir in the locality.

In the midst of intense heat in Kolkata, the rain since Thursday has brought some relief. It rained in many areas of Kolkata and its suburbs from Friday morning. The sky has also been cloudy since morning. The Alipore Meteorological Department reported that a cyclonic circulation has formed in the Bay of Bengal, which could turn into a low-pressure area. As a result, there may be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Friday. The rain may continue on Saturday as well.

Advertisement