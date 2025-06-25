Sirsa leads tree plantation drive with students under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

In a gesture of environmental commitment and emotional resonance, Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday led a tree plantation drive at a school in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, as part of the ongoing nationwide campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sirsa planted saplings alongside students and urged everyone to treat each planted tree as a tribute to their mother.

“More than just a plantation drive, it’s a deeply emotional campaign that expresses gratitude to our mothers while actively contributing to Delhi’s green cover,” he said.

To strengthen this movement and ensure long-term environmental awareness, the Delhi government has reoriented all Eco Clubs in schools as “Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE.”

These clubs are planting trees across the city and are working on key themes such as saving energy, reducing waste, cutting down on single-use plastics, and promoting sustainable habits among students.

The Minister lauded the enthusiasm of children, calling them the “green ambassadors of Delhi.”

A collective pledge was taken to protect trees and adopt sustainable habits. Sirsa added that the government is working with unwavering focus on policies aimed at delivering tangible and lasting improvements in Delhi’s air quality, emphasizing the vital role of community involvement, especially that of the youth.

With the capital facing increasing environmental challenges, the government has pledged to expand green spaces across Delhi. Initiatives like ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ serve as catalysts for behavioural change, particularly among young citizens, who Sirsa described as “the city’s green warriors of tomorrow.”