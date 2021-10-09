Transport dept to scan fleecing bus operators

After warning the bus operators of strict action on charging extra fare from the commuters, the state transport department is to keep a strict vigil if the instructions are being followed during the festive season.

The department is said to have received several complaints of bus operators fleecing passengers with fares higher than the official rate chart. Following which, the motor vehicle inspectors had even carried drives and found out

exorbitant amounts being charged from the commuters by operators in several routes.

Taking a tough stand on the issue, the department had warned about 25 operators of strict action if they did not abide by the instructions. On the other hand, bus operators are expressing their helplessness in charging extra fare citing the hike in fuel prices.

“The lockdowns during the Covid times brought before us an extreme financial crisis. Till a few weeks back, there were hardly any passengers during the lean time. It was only the pre-Puja rush when we are having packed buses in all the three trips,” said a bus operator.

“Considering the losses, it is almost impossible for us to ply vehicles as per the official rate chart. Even we have to face commuters’ wrath while taking the fare but we are helpless,” claimed another bus operator in South Kolkata.

According to some of the bus union leaders, the situation has arisen due to the state authorities allegedly not addressing the demand for a fare hike by the bus operators. “We have been urging the state government to look into the matter of fare hike for a long time.

The situation is an outcome of the demand which is not being solved. However, we will still try to ensure that the commuters are not forced to pay extra charges,” said a union leader