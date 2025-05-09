Private bus operators threaten strike

Private and mini bus operators of five organisations have threatened to go on a three-day strike, if the state government does not address their ‘issues’ by 20 May.

The bus operators unions have threatened to go on a 72-day strike from 22 May. Following the decision, around 3,500 private and mini buses could be off the city roads on 22, 23 and 24 May.

Advertisement

The strike, according to the operators, has been called demanding redressal of their long-pending demands. This time, the operators have put forth four demands. Alleging false cases being slapped by the police against the vehicles, the operators have demanded that the issue be solved at the earliest. The private bus operators are also demanding a hike in the fares of buses, as their second demand. Implementation of GST on fuel is also being demanded by the operators.

Advertisement

According to the bus union leaders, if the state government doesn’t give a call for a meeting with the chief minister to discuss the issues, they would go on a three day strike from 22 May.