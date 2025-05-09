Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Private bus operators threaten strike

Private and mini bus operators of five organisations have threatened to go on a three-day strike, if the state government does not address their ‘issues’ by 20 May.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | May 9, 2025 11:34 am

Private bus operators threaten strike

Representation image

Private and mini bus operators of five organisations have threatened to go on a three-day strike, if the state government does not address their ‘issues’ by 20 May.

The bus operators unions have threatened to go on a 72-day strike from 22 May. Following the decision, around 3,500 private and mini buses could be off the city roads on 22, 23 and 24 May.

Advertisement

The strike, according to the operators, has been called demanding redressal of their long-pending demands. This time, the operators have put forth four demands. Alleging false cases being slapped by the police against the vehicles, the operators have demanded that the issue be solved at the earliest. The private bus operators are also demanding a hike in the fares of buses, as their second demand. Implementation of GST on fuel is also being demanded by the operators.

Advertisement

According to the bus union leaders, if the state government doesn’t give a call for a meeting with the chief minister to discuss the issues, they would go on a three day strike from 22 May.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Police crackdown in Malda on fake currency smugglers

With crimes steadily on the rise in Malda district, a sensitive region close to the Indo-Bangladesh border, law enforcement agencies, including the police and Special Task Force (STF), continue to tighten the net around illegal networks operating in the area.

# Bengal

Burrabazar hotel blaze: Supervisor arrested

Police have arrested a hotel supervisor in connection with the devastating fire that ripped through a hotel in the Burrabazar area of central Kolkata last week, killing 15 people and injuring several others.