Transport Dept considers slapping murder for rash driving

The state transport department is considering slapping murder charges against drivers committing rash driving leading to fatal accidents.

The decision comes following the death of a Class IV student at Salt Lake earlier on Tuesday. Acting on chief minister Mamata Benerjee’s instructions, a high level meeting was held at Unnayan Bhawan by the state urban development and municipal affairs minister, Firhad Hakim, state transport department minister, Snehasis Chakraborty, commissioner of the city police senior officials of the state transport department and public transport operators.

The information was shared by state transport department minister, Snehasis Chakraborty during the launch of a cab service at the airport today. According to sources, the bus operators are said to have given few recommendations to prevent road accidents during the meeting. As learnt from sources, the operators have proposed to enable timers in the green lights of the traffic signals. An increased training of the drivers and enhanced awareness among citizens and drivers and conductors have also been suggested. A proposal to streamline drivers of two wheelers of delivery agents has also been given.

