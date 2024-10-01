Transport department notifies new guidelines for app-based bike taxis

The state transport department recently changed the rules of operations of existing app-based two-wheeler or bike taxis in the state. It has made significant changes of the earlier notification issued in 2022, in which app-based bike taxis were exempted from various rules.

State transport department secretary, Dr Saumitra Mohan has issued a fresh notification on 20 September 2024 , No.2473-WT/ TPT-18011/53/2019 ( Pt.1), in which it has been notified that henceforth no passenger riding on an app-based bike taxis should not carry any luggage or personal effects more than 10 kilograms (rule 168 of WBMV Rules, 1989) and side overhang should not exceed 36 centimetres from the centre line of the rear wheel and not more than 15 centimetres beyond the extreme outer edge of the vehicle (Rule 229 of WBMV Rules, 1989).

It also further stated that motorcycles or two-wheelers, not registered as transport vehicles, will not be allowed to be on-boarded by the aggregator, violation of which will attract section 193 of WMBV Act, 1988 (as amended from time to time).

At any point of time such bike taxis should be covered by valid tax, permit, fitness, PUCC etc.

No driver should drive such a vehicle without a valid and effective license and use of protective headgears shall be a must for the driver and the rider (passenger).

Bike taxis will also be allowed to carry passengers, only one passenger at a time, whether being engaged with any aggregator or not.

Other terms and conditions as envisaged in guidelines issued vide this departments’ notification No.652-WT shall also have to be followed. This notification shall come into immediate effect, stated Dr Saumitra Mohan, secretary of state transport department.

It has been observed that in the past passengers booked app-based two-wheeler bike taxis either from Howrah, Sealdah or Kolkata railway station and travelled with luggage with over 10 kilograms and on many occasions accidents occured.