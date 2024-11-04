Trader arrested from Durgapur in Nagaland cheating case

Nagaland Police arrested a trader, Jishu Prasad from Durgapur in West Burdwan district, in connection with a cheating case involving several lakhs of rupees for supplying TMT bars yesterday. He was produced before the Durgapur Sub Divisional Court and later taken to Nagaland on transit remand granted by the court in the evening. In April this year, a trader from Dimapur in Nagaland filed an FIR at the Dimapur Police Station against Jishu Prasad of West Burdwan district.

The complainant alleged that he had paid several lakhs of rupees for the purchase of TMT bars but had not received the consignment. Based on the complaint, Nagaland Police initiated an investigation and arrested Jishu Prasad from his home in MAMC under the New Township Police Station area of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) yesterday morning. The trader claimed to have paid Rs. 8 lakhs out of the total amount of Rs. 18 lakhs as an advance but had not received any material from the accused to date. New Township Police Station (NTPS) of ADPC accompanied the Nagaland Police officers yesterday morning to apprehend the accused.

“One person has been arrested by Nagaland Police in connection with a cheating case there,” said Abhishek Gupta, DCP (East) of ADPC. The accused did not speak to the media while being taken to the Durgapur Sub Divisional Court.

Advertisement