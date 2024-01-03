Total of 1.02 lakh Duare Sarkar camps organised till 31 December, saw 80,04,440 visitors

A total of 1,02,535 Duare Sarkar camps had been organised to disburse the facilities entailed under the state government’s various beneficiary schemes till 31 December, with a total of 80,04,440 visitors registered at these camps.

The top five districts, which saw the highest number of registered visitors included Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Purba Midnapore, Paschim Midnapore, according to data provided by the state government.

The top five schemes with the highest number of applications received were Binamulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana, Aikyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar, Swastha Sathi and Aadhaar-related.

