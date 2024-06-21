TMC’s Mukutmani files nomination for Ranaghat South seat

Dr Mukutmani Adhikari, the Trinamul Congress (TMC) candidate, officially submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming Matua community-dominated Ranaghat South Assembly by-election at the Ranaghat sub-divisional office on Thursday morning.

The submission was marked by a spirited march of TMC workers and supporters, who accompanied Dr Adhikari to the office, showcasing their enthusiasm and solidarity.

Dr Adhikari, who previously secured the Ranaghat South seat in the 2021 Assembly election as a BJP candidate with a margin of approximately 17,000 votes, faces a challenging political landscape this time. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, he experienced a significant setback, losing in this centre by about 32,000 votes. Despite this, Dr Adhikari remains optimistic about reclaiming the seat, now as a Trinamul candidate.

Reflecting on his tenure and the forthcoming election, Dr Adhikari expressed that his time as a BJP MLA was fraught with difficulties, particularly in terms of executing development projects. He criticized the BJP MP for the lack of progress in the constituency, asserting that this failure would drive voters to support him under the TMC banner.

“I believe the people have seen the contrast between promises and delivery. As a Trinamul candidate, I am confident that they will place their trust in me for meaningful development and governance,” Dr Adhikari stated. He emphasized his belief in securing a significant victory, attributing his confidence to the perceived non-performance of the BJP in the region.

The by-election for the Ranaghat South Assembly seat is poised to be a significant political event, with Dr Adhikari’s shift from BJP to TMC just before the last Lok Sabha election adding a layer of complexity to the electoral dynamics. The Trinamul party workers said his campaign will focus on bridging the gap from the previous election defeat and convincing the electorate of his commitment to their welfare and development.