TMC’s Madhuparna Thakur files nomination

Madhuparna Thakur, Trinamul Congress candidate for Bagdah Assembly by-election filed her nomination today.

The by-election will be held in Maniktala, Ranaghat South, Bagdah and Raiganj. The by-election will be held on 10 July.

She is the daughter of Mamatabala Thakur, party’s Rajya Sabha MP. Mrs Thakur, Biswajit Das, organizing secretary of the party’s Bongaon unit accompanied her during the file of nomination.

Advertisement

Mr Das, who was an MLA from Bagdah had resigned and contested in the Lok Sabha election. He was defeated by Shantanu Thakur of the BJP. Mr Thakur, the sitting MP has become the Union minister of state for shipping. He refused to contest in the by-election.

Political experts said the Matua community had kept faith in BJP as they thought that the party would give them Indian nationality. Trinamul Congress lost the seats in north Bengal where there is heavy concentration of the Matua community. The party lost the seats in Bongaon and Ranaghat South because of the Matua community members. Now, the Matua community is disillusioned and they have realised that BJP’s promise to give them nationality is a big hoax and the Centre will not be able to implement CAA or NRC.

Trinamul Congress is not taking the bypolls in four seats lightly. “There is no scope of being complacent in Trinamul,” a senior leader said. Meetings and street corners are being held to highlight the development that has taken place in Badgah in the past one decade.

In Raiganj in north Bengal, Trinamul nominee Mr Krishna Kalyani is carrying out his campaign in full swing. Mr Kalyani contested in the recently-concluded general election from Raiganj and lost to the BJP candidate.