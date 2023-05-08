TMC to mark Tagore birth anniversary by singing the legend’s songs

In a first, MPs, MLAs, Office bearers of Trinamool Congress will celebrate Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary on May 9 by singing ‘Tagore Songs’ at a small function at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata.

The probable MPs who may sing Tagore Songs are Babul Supriyo, Sudip Bandopadhaya, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and many office bearers.

Speaking to The Statesman, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “Our Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s standing instructions are there for us to celebrate certain days like Netaji’s birth anniversary, Rabindra Nath Tagore’s birth anniversary and some other specific days. We have a list of such specific days. So we are following her instructions. There will be a huge programme planned by didi which will have a lot of fanfare and will also be organized in the evening. And we all will be there in the evening. This will be a small arrangement at the party office to mark the special day”.

The party workers are all ensuring that the day is celebrated with fervour.