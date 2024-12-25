TMC MLAs complain to Mamata against minister Manas Bhunia

Three legislators from the district have written a letter to the Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, accusing minister Manas Bhunia, the legislator from Sabang Assembly constituency, West Midnapore of running a “parallel party administration” in the district, bypassing other MLAs.

The two signatories, who have signed the letter, are the party legislator from Keshpur-SC seat and minister of state for panchayat and rural development Seuli Saha and her colleague from the Dantan constituency Bikaram Chandra Pradhan.

The third signatory in the letter is former IPS officer and party legislator from Debra, Humayun Kabir. In the letter, the three legislators have accused Bhunia of running a parallel party administration in the district bypassing the other MLAs, especially the old-timers.

Party insiders said Bhunia is being backed by Sujay Hazra, the newly-elected party legislator from the Midnapore Assembly constituency in the same district in the recent bypolls.

In the letter, the legislators have also claimed that unless the party’s higher leadership intervenes in the matter, the infighting might take a serious shape before the crucial Assembly polls in 2026, party insiders said.

Bhunia was, however, not available for his comments.

Earlier this month, six Trinamul legislators from Nadia district wrote a similar letter to the chief minister accusing the party Lok Sabha member from Krishnagar constituency Mahua Moitra of running a “parallel party administration” in the district, bypassing the MLAs.

However, the Chief Minister has already communicated to these six legislators from Nadia that any decision on this count will be taken at a later stage at a district-level organisational meeting at Nadia.