TMC may see major reshuffle in district level

Trinamul Congress core committee meeting of Birbhum district will be held on 16 November.

Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee has instructed party leaders in Birbhum to hold the meeting at the party office. Anubrata Mondal will be present at the meeting.

The Lok Sabha election was held in 2024 in absence of Mr Mondal and Trinamul Congress retained the sets at Bolpur and Birbhum.

When Mr Mondal returned, some party leaders showed resentment. The alleged difference of opinion between Mr Mondal and Kajal Sheikh is well known. Miss Banerjee wants to put an end to the differences among the leaders before 2026 Assembly election. She wants that all the leaders should bury their hatchet and work together for the party. She wants to utilise Mr Mondal for party’s better show in the district.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that major changes inside the party is in the offing. Many district presidents will be changed. Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wants to assess the performance of all the leaders. There are some councilors, who had won in the civic election but did not take the Lok Sabha polls seriously. He wants to replace such leaders with young faces.

He has come back from abroad after his eye treatment. Though he is wearing dark glasses, he took part in his birthday celebration when hundreds of party supporters assembled in front of his residence on Harish Mukherjee Road. He will be attending a Bijoya Sammelani in Diamond Harbour constituency tomorrow.

Party insiders said that Abhishek has already given some suggestions to the party chief Mamata Banerjee suggesting a change of heads in a number of municipalities in the state, especially for those where BJP’s performance was much better than the state’s ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Going by that logic, party insiders added that changes in the heads of at least 69 municipalities in the state are inevitable since in those urban civic bodies, BJP was ahead of Trinamul Congress in terms of votes secured this year. However, insiders said that the proposed reshuffle might be incorporated in some more municipalities as well although Trinamul Congress’s performance was better there in the polls this year.

However, considering the importance of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), it might not come within the proposed reshuffle although BJP was ahead of Trinamul Congress in terms of votes this year in 48 out of 144 wards under the corporation.

Since Trinamul Congress candidates finally got elected from both the Lok Sabha constituencies in Kolkata, namely, Kolkata-Dakshin and Kolkata-Uttar, KMC might not come under the purview of the possible rejig.

It is learnt that the party’s national general secretary is in favour of a performance-based reshuffle in the party in view of the state Assembly elections in 2026.