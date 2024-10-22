TMC leader Debangshu’s ‘Maoist’ comment on jr doctors creates controversy

Trinamul Congress spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya has sparked a huge controversy, barely 24 hours before the meeting of junior doctors with CM Mamata Banerjee by equating them with Maoists in Katwa of East Burdwan district.

On Sunday evening, Debangshu was present during the Bijoya Sammilani programme of TMC Ausgram 2 block president Abdul Lalan in East Burdwan district.

Addressing the gathering, the Tamluk Lok Sabha candidate in 2024 LS election earlier this year, Debangshu alleged that the junior doctors are claiming that they will stop treatment if their all demands are not met. “Stopping treatment to patients means killing them, so where is the basic difference of these junior doctors with the Maoists, who also kill innocent common people,” he is supposed to have said.

At that time MP Asit Mal, MLA Abhedananda Thandar, sabhadhipati Shyama Prasanna Lohar were present on the podium.

Dr Subarna Goswami, deputy CMOH (II) of East Burdwan has stated that already he has moved court against a previous statement and claim of Debangshu Bhattacharya. “It is very unfortunate that these leaders are giving very bad statements against the agitating junior doctors,” he added.

The junior doctors are fasting and many of them have fallen sick. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has sent the chief secretary, Manoj Pant and home secretary Nandini Chakraborty and urged them to withdraw the fast and even spoke to them urging them to meet her at Nabanna today evening.

However, a senior TMC leader of East Burdwan has claimed that it is not the official statement of the party and instead is slip of tongue of the leader. So far, all senior TMC leaders of East Burdwan district has remained tightlipped on the issue.

On Monday, Debangshu wrote on his X handle that he stands by what he said a day before on the junior doctors. He reiterated that the call by the junior doctors to strike work is akin to killing people. He also explained one of the junior doctor’s comment that ‘if the CM today is meeting with Maoists’. He wrote that many national and international leaders have sat for discussions with separatists for peace at different times.

Debangshu Bhattacharya lost in the Lok Sabha polls this year.