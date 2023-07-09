TMC: Guv instigated incidents of violence

The orchestrated violence in some pockets, instigated by the Governor led to stray incidents in the state, alleged Trinamul Congress leaders this afternoon. Addressing the media minister Dr Shashi Panja said out of 61,569 booths across the state, major violence took place in 8-9 booths and stray violence took place in another 60 booths.

In 14 districts, there was not a single incidence of violence. “Every death is painful. But 60 per cent of those who died were our leaders or supporters,” she said, adding, “In the state border areas, BSF jawans told the voters to vote for the BJP.” Kunal Ghosh alleged the CPM, Congress, BJP and ISF had conspired to create violence in some pockets just to malign the image of Bengal.

“They are being instigated by the Governor and the narrative has been built in such a way that there is violence across the state and it appears that the election in Bengal is a farce.” Echoing Dr Panja, Ghosh added, “We would like to ask, in how many booths there was trouble. We do not support violence but most of those killed in violence are Trinamul supporters,” he said, adding, “Some electronic media are showing pictures of violence, but are not showing the areas where people have voted peacefully.

If Trinamul Congress had snatched the ballots, then the vote percentage would have gone up. The opposition has realised that they have lost the election and to divert the attention of the people who are talking about violence.

” Minister Bratya Basu said, “The opposition should answer who had thrown water on the ballot papers in Dinhata.” He alleged that the opposition had conspired to create trouble on the day of polling.” He said in most of the districts, voting was done peacefully in a festive spirit.