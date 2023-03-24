TMC for probe into job scam during LF rule

Trinamul Congress has demanded an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in recruitment during the Left Front regime.

Addressing a press conference Kunal Ghosh, party’s state general secretary, said, “It is an open secret that the relatives and family members of whole timers of CPM had received state government jobs as teachers in primary and secondary schools,” he said adding, “We want to know the recruitment process which the CPM had followed.”

He said Trinamul had sent a list of teachers, who were relatives of CPM leaders and secured jobs as teachers in the CPM regime, to Bratya Basu to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and publish the report.

Mr Ghosh alleged that the wife of CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty had got job at Dinabandhu Andrews College in south Kolkata. The governing body of the college had proposed her name and she got the appointment letter from Haraprasad Samaddar, principal of the college. “This is just a tip of the iceberg. Mr Chakraborty should publish a white paper containing names of those who got jobs as teachers during the CPM regime and what procedure had been followed to recruit them,” he said.

Mr Ghosh added, “We have got names of the relatives of some CPM and Citu leaders, who got jobs flouting all norms. We will publish them when required.”