TMC expels rebel block leader in Burdwan

The Trinamul Congress has expelled the block president of the party’s peasant front unit for five years as part of disciplinary measure against the rebels, today.

The general secretary of the TMC, Abhishek Banerjee had convened a meeting with the organisational heads of party’s East Burdwan committees and the present MLAs. Banerjee hinted at alteration of the presidents of different block committees in the meeting. He also invited names and opinions from the MLAs present in the meeting about potential leaders from different blocks of the district and also hinted about preparation of final list by Monday.

The post of block president of Burdwan-2 block incidentally has been lying vacant since long after its president Shyamal Dutta died. The district committee leaders, according to the sources, suggested the name of Parameswar Konar, which the close aides of the MLA, Bardhaman (Uttar), Nishith Malik didn’t approve of and they held a counter meeting at the Shaktigarh party office here. Mohammed Mohsin, the president of the party’s peasant arm presided over the meeting where some karmadhyakshas of the local TMC governed panchayat samiti also joined. They are known as ‘loyal’ cadres of the MLA.

The leaders resolved that they would tender mass resignation from the party if Konar is declared as the block president. Konar currently holds the agricultural karmadhyaksha of Burdwan-2 Panchayat Samiti and was known as a loyalist of Dutta, the former block president.

The district TMC today gathered the video footage of the meeting of the rebels and expelled Mohsin from the party for five years as part of disciplinary measure. Rabindranath Chatterjee, district president of the TMC said: “We’ve already sent the footage of the meeting to the state committee. The party isn’t in a mood to tolerate such an arrogant attitude anymore. So, the block leader was expelled.”