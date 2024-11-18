TMC counters BJP’s Litti Chokha festival with Phuchka Utsav

To counter the Litti Chokha festival of the BJP the TMC has resorted to a Phuchka Utsav in West Burdwan district. Phuchka or Pani Puri is one of the most popular street foods of West Bengal. Yesterday, the former MP and former state president BJP, Dilip Ghosh had organised the Litti Chokha festival in Ukhra Cinema Hall More where he claimed that the TMC is a party of thieves and looters, after the attempt on the life of the Trinamul Congress councillor Sushanta Ghosh at Kasba.

Dilip Ghosh accused the TMC of anti-Hindu activities and claimed that Hindus will only be safe under the BJP rule in the state. Countering the event organised by Dilip Ghosh and the district BJP, today Narendra Nath Chakraborty, district president of TMC in West Burdwan and also the MLA of Pandaveswar organised a Phuchka Utsav at the same venue. “There is no future of Dilip Ghosh in BJP, only two leaders Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari are significant in the lotus brigade in the state. Dilip Ghosh has came to fight here, but the people of Asansol-Durgapur has sent him back to Midnapore in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” claimed Narendra Nath Chakraborty. TMC block president, Kalobaron Mondal, Zilla parishad member Krishna Banerjee and several senior leaders of TMC were present in the Phuchka Utsav today in Andal.

